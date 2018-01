Black Ferns Sevens coach Alan Bunting has named his team for the Sydney leg of the HSBC Women's Sevens Series.

Veteran Sarah Goss will captain the side, while superstars Portia Woodman, Tyla Nathan-Wong and Ruby Tui will provide experience.

The side finished fifth in Dubai and will be looking to make amends this weekend.

They also had a hit out against an invitational side from Sydney.