Black Ferns Sevens eye up World Series win

The Black Ferns Sevens take the field in Paris this weekend in the closing round of the HSBC World Series with a chance to claim back-to-back titles. There are two changes to the team that lifted the Langford Sevens title last month, with the return of Gayle Broughton, and Shiray Kaka (nee Tane) who last played for the Black Ferns Sevens team in 2016.

The Black Ferns have touched down in France to prepare for their final tournament of the year.

“The players are really excited to be in Paris, we know what Rugby means to the French and they’re so passionate, probably even more passionate than New Zealanders in some way so it's going to be really special,” claims Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting.

This weekend is the last tournament of the series, at the moment New Zealand is behind Australia by 4 and need to win this tournament to win the series overall.

“We've got to finish two places ahead of them (Australia), for us to have to get out of our pool first, we have a tough one we have England up first, Wales but we don’t know much about and Ireland they've done well in the other tournaments, once we get through that we'll go game by game, we can only control what we can control, what Aussie do is up to them they have a pretty tough pool, but we're just going to take it game by game and show what we can do,” says Bunting.

Newlywed Shiray Kaka (nee Tane) will try to help her side, she hasn't played in this NZ team since 2016.

“It's actually nerve-wracking a lot of things have changed since the last time we played last, like the speed of the game, holy it’s so quick, the skillset of the girls have gone from zero to 100,” says Kaka.

This will be the first time the women’s team play in France, hoping to win it overall.