Black Ferns set to dominate at Rugby World Cup Sevens

The Black Ferns are set to dominate at the Rugby World Cup Sevens. which kicks off in San Francisco this weekend.

The team won the tournament last year and assistant coach Cory Sweeney says they are “exactly where they need to be”.

“The girls are showing some really good intensity since we’ve been here. The accuracy has been good. The girls are playing the way we want them to play.”

The team is reportedly excited to be in the US, especially after attending a baseball game played by the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

That game was held at the same venue where the cup will be held.

Black Fern Theresa Fitzpatric says the venue is “out of this world”.

“If our tournament is going to be anything like this, I cannot wait,” she says, “We’re pumped!”

Prop Shakira Baker says, “Sevens have taken me to some incredible places. We’re so lucky to be here.”

The team will face Mexico in their opening match of the cup on 6.50am this Saturday, NZT.

