Black Ferns ready to tackle Australia

The final preparations are in place for the Black Ferns clash against Australia tomorrow. Coach Glenn Moore spoke to Te Kāea today.

Five debutants have been named in the Black Ferns side for the first test against Australia in Sydney tomorrow evening.

First-five Ruahei Demant, and winger Alena Saili will make their debuts in the run on side while Cristo Tofa, Leilani Perese and Krysten Cottrell will hope to make an appearance off the bench.

With so many new faces the coach hasn't paid too much attention to the Australian side this week. "We've just focused on us. If we shift our focus too much to them we could come undone there," he told Te Kāea today in Sydney.

Team culture plays a big part in modern day sport, and Moore says they have developed a culture that resembles a family environment, "how families would operate, how they treat each other, what it's like to be a part of a family. That's how we focus in."

The main objective for the World Champions in this series against Australia is to keep improving on their past performances. Moore believes that having the objective of continual improvement will see "the outcome takes care of itself."

The Black Ferns match is the first part of a doubleheader tomorrow night in Sydney, and the teams will clash again next week in Auckland.

Moore says they are hoping that the players are hoping that a strong contingent of family members can join them at ANZ Stadium tomorrow night.

