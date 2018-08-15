Black Ferns prepare for first test match of 2018

The Black Ferns prepare for their first test match of the year, against the Australian Wallaroos on Saturday.

The national women’s teams will open for their national male sides and say that they're looking forward to playing at a stadium that can sit more than 80,000 spectators in Sydney.

They may be contracted players for New Zealand, but that's the only thing that's changed for the Black Ferns side.

“There's not a lot that's different in camp,” says Black Fern Chelsea Alley, “It's still the same level of professionalism, the girls are still fighting for their jerseys, and it's still great to be part of the team and preparing for the week.”

The team are eager to take on the challenge of playing in front of a Sydney crowd.

“I guess we're not sure what to expect and how many are going to be there but as we build this week we can think about that and how we can best prepare,” says Alley.

The NZ side features new faces within the side but will look to keep their 15 game winning streak against the Australian women’s team.

“You wouldn’t even know there were new faces in the team, they've slotted into our trainings really well and our team has a really good culture of how to get around, and better, no matter what position you are.”

The starting line-up will be named tomorrow.