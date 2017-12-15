Black Ferns named Adidas Team of the Year

Five-time world champion squad the Black Ferns has been named Adidas Team of the Year for the first time ever at the annual New Zealand Rugby Awards.

This follows the prestigious World Rugby Team of the Year title they secured at the World Rugby Awards in Manaco last month.

Portia Woodman received the SKY TV Fan’s Try of the Year award for her excellent try in the Black Ferns match against USA at the World Cup, while Black Ferns loose forward and Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Goss received the New Zealand Rugby Womens Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Rieko Ioane took out the Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year award. Ioane scored 10 tries for the Blues during the All Blacks Investec Rugby Championship campaign, making him the joint top scorer for the season.