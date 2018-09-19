Black Ferns inspiring girls to take up rugby

The success of the Black Ferns is inspiring young girls to play rugby judging by the latest figures released by New Zealand Rugby. In fact, women’s participation is the only significant growth area for the sport in Aotearoa.

Cate Sexton, NZ Rugby Head of Women's Rugby Development, says girls in the five to twelve year age bracket are showing the greatest interest.

"The biggest area of growth was in our youngest demographic, with a more than 15 percent increase in Small Blacks, so the future is very bright.”

Sexton’s convinced the success of the Black Ferns (who won the 2017 Rugby World Cup and became the first women’s team to ever be named World Rugby Team of the Year) and the Black Ferns Sevens (who are current world champions) is drawing girls to the sport.

"I have no doubt many of them have been inspired by the success of our Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens teams and the example they are setting on and off the field."

Overall, there’s been a 14.6 percent increase in women’s playing numbers, up 3,500 this year to 27,838 registered players.

The picture is not quite so rosy though for the men, whose overall playing numbers are down 1.8 percent.

At the heart of this drop are playing numbers for teenage boys, aged 13 to 20 years old. They’re down 4.8 percent.

Steve Lancaster, Head of Participation for New Zealand Rugby, says, "There is no doubt the world has changed and young people particularly have a lot of choices."

"We are not alone in facing the challenge of making sure our game appeals to the next generation".

New Zealand has a total 157,218 registered rugby players, up 1 percent on last year.