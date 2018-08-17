Black Ferns aware of status as role models for wāhine youth

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore spoke this morning about a special part of the team culture: whānau. The former Highlanders and Blues assistant coach said that it was ‘one of the most important aspects’ of the side.

“Family is very important. We build our culture in and around that, how families treat each other and how they operate. That’s how we focus it.

“I understand there is a lot [of players’ families] travelling over for the game. It’s always great to have parents and loved ones here,” he said.

Moore also made mention of the Black Ferns’ impact as role models for young Māori women.

“I know for a fact that because our culture is so family-based, there’s a real sincerity about the work we do and the responsibility we have to young kids. We take every opportunity we can to connect with the younger population and be strong role models.”

It’s been a week of serious preparation for the side, as they look forward to their first ever match at Sydney’s Olympic Park. The second test match will be at Eden Park next weekend, and Moore says that the goal is ‘to get better every time we play’.

“Performance is important, but so is continuing to grow and putting a few things in place as well as integrating the new players into the bigger group.”

While the Black Ferns will have five players on debut for the match, the Wallaroos have doubled down with 10 of their own. While this makes it difficult for the Black Ferns to do any comprehensive analysis on their opposition, Moore said they are focused on their own roles primarily anyway.

Several of the Black Ferns and All Blacks squad members took part in a signing session at an Adidas store in downtown Sydney today, which was attended by around a couple of hundred fans.