Black Caps take first test against odds

Cricket fans are cheering an impressive day four comeback from the Black Caps, which saw them win the first test in the series against Pakistan, held in Abu Dabi over the weekend.

It was the comeback of comebacks in a game that should have belonged to Pakistan.

The Black Caps clinched the first test after managing to scoop up the win from the hosts by four runs, who were seemingly sitting comfortably on 130-3.

"Pakistan played very, very well and we know how good they are in these conditions, so it was great that it came down to the wire like that," says Captain Kane Williamson.

It was an unforgettable victory for spin bowler Ajaz Patel, who took five wickets and player of the match honours for his part in the New Zealand victory on his debut for the side.

"It's not often you get a wicket like that and it's a great opportunity to be in the last innings and be able to win a test match for your country. So, it's an absolute dream come true," says Patel.

It was, in the end, the fight that the Black Caps showed that got them over the line. However, captain Kane Williamson says there are still things for his team to work on in the upcoming tests.

"We'll sit down and review the performance and there's certain areas that we do want to build on and improve on, but at the same time it's a fantastic game of cricket to be a part of and nice to be on the right side of the result," he says.

The team have a day off tomorrow, before heading to Dubai on Wednesday to begin preparations for the second test.