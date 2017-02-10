Berridge to fight for interim WBA world title

Light heavyweight boxer Rob "The Butcher" Berridge has answered the call at short notice to fight Russian Dmitry Bivol in Russia for the interim WBA world title.

A win would establish Berridge as the mandatory challenger for the world title.

Berridge, now 32-years-old, has been in the professional fight game for almost a decade and over that time has racked up 29 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw.

But the countdown is on as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life. In less than two weeks time he'll be leaving the New Zealand summer to fight the 6 foot tall Russian on his home turf and in the freezing cold temperatures of the Russian winter.

"Without a doubt, this is the biggest fight especially if we come out with a win, there could be further plans ahead of that, there could be some big fights afterwards," says Berridge.

He'll be stepping into the ring against Bivol who holds the interim title and has a track record of 8 professional wins to his name, 6 of those by way of knock out.

"I feel like I could take the win. He's been on the amateur pro circuit for a long time now, had about 140 amateur fights. Yeah he's only had 8 pro but he's a quality opponent."

Berridge has most recently won bouts against Adrian Taihia and Sam Rapira, which has seen him back into the top 15 WBA world rankings at number 13 and it puts him in good stead for the short notice fight.

"Three weeks is kinda short we would've liked a six week camp but we always try and stay fit and take short fights cause they're big opportunities you know so we take it with both hands."

The fight is will happen on February 23.