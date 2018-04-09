Benny progresses to boxing semi-finals

Tasmyn Benny, women's 45-48kg boxer from Ngāti Porou and Waikato has progressed into the semi-finals at her first Commonwealth Games.

The 19-year-old won on points after three rounds and will now prepare for her semi-final bout against Kristina O'Hara from Ireland, to be in medal contention.

Benny says, "It was a hard fight, I can't believe i won it. Its pretty amazing. I can't believe I'm in the semi's and I was pretty nervous going in there, just walking onto the stage. It was pretty crazy, my coach wanted me to start out first and keep it long, turn off when she came in, give her the left punches there".

The 19-year-old credits her support system for helping her get this far.

"Support has been amazing, makes you want to go harder, you know. I could hear everyone even in the ring it was amazing".

The fighter, coached by Cameron Todd, will now face Kristina O'Hara from Northern Ireland, who also won last night.

Benny says, "It's pretty amazing. I cant believe I'm here. I'm going to train hard and watch what i can do".

She'll be training hard whilst in the athletes village, another highlight for the Māori descendant.

"Just being in there with people you see on tv, like Hamish Bond, I'm like, 'oh my god', I can't believe I'm in the same village as them- Maria Tutaia, Valerie Adams..."

Tasmyn's semi-final is the second fight of the day this Wednesday.

