Ngāti Porou boxer Tasmyn Benny will advance to the semi-final of the 48kg division after winning 5-0 in her first match last night.

The 19-year-old will now fight Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Te Kāea caught up with Benny, who says she's ecstatic with the result and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

