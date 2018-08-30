Benji Marshall set for one more season

Even after 15 years Benji Marshall is not yet ready to hang up the boots.

Marshall yesterday announced he has agreed to a one year extension to his NRL career with the Wests Tigers. Marshall made his debut with the club 15 years ago.

Marshall told nrl.com yesterday that the birth of his son earlier this year gave him something to think about, "having my son be able to get the opportunity to come on the field and be able to walk around the field with me is a big thing for me," the 33-year-old says.

He admits that he wasn't sure what his post-2018 plans were before the season began. However, he says he feels like he still a lot to offer the Tigers.

"You just can't get that opportunity to play again if you decide to retire. I didn't want to have any regrets."

After leaving the Tigers in 2013 and having stints in union with the Blues before returning to the NRL with the Dragons and the Broncos, his return to the Tigers wasn't expected but is a fitting place for him to end his career- whenever that happens.

"I think it's pretty special thing to be able to do to start your career here and obviously be able to finish it as well," the former Kiwis captain says.

A premiership winner with Wests Tigers in 2005, Marshall says "being back home again" is the most fun he's had probably since that year.

Robbie Farah is a long time team mate of Marshall, in fact both played for the Tigers in the 30-16 defeat of North Queensland in the 2005 Grand Final.

Farah has also found himself back at the Tigers after leaving for a stint at South Sydney. He has also signed a one year extension.

"To be able to do it with Robbie as well is something we never imagined," Marshall says.

The Tigers play their last match of the 2018 season tonight against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

However it was only on Tuesday night when the pair decided to agree to an extension.

"He [Farah] was texting me back and forward like every two minutes, 'what are we doing?' His final message was 'come on man, let's just do it- we'll go one more year- let's do it together. Give me the nod and we'll go.' I just text him back, said 'Sweet, let's do it,'" Marshall says.