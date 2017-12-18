Baton passed to 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

By Wepiha Te Kanawa

It was a celebration of culture and sport this morning as olympian weightlifter Richie Patterson presented the Queen’s Baton at Te Mānukanuka a Hoturoa Marae in Auckland.

“We were welcomed onto the Marae- and it was fantastic- by the kaumātua and handed the baton over to Holly Robinson who is going to be taking it down to Queenstown and throughout the Christchurch and Kaikoura,” says Patterson.

The baton relay which started at Buckingham Palace in London will make its way through 70 countries.

“There’s going to be a lot of community events happening over the next few days involving the Queen’s Baton and the message that it’s delivering of bringing everyone together, the excitement leading into the Commonwealth Games.  So get involved, get down to the local events, it will be lots of fun,” says Patterson.

Patterson won gold at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. 

This year he’s hoping for another.

“I’m in great shape.  I’m just putting a lot of hard work in over the summer, trying to keep my body weight up, so it’s perfect time for Christmas to roll around.  I'll be eating all of the food and then training it off with all the weights that I'll be doing.”

The baton will make its journey down to the South Island before arriving at its final destination in the Gold Coast next week.

More in Sport

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    15 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community