Baseball NZ to incorporate Māori designs into new logo

Issues with copyright have led to Baseball New Zealand making the decision to change their logo.

CEO Ryan Flynn is hoping to incorporate Māori designs when the new logo launches next year.

It's a logo that has paid its dues, but now, Flynn says it's surplus to requirements.

“It's very important right now because of the growth of the game, and it's also a marketing exercise. It brings exposure to our program globally and domestically.”

Baseball New Zealand has been consulting with Professor Robert Jahnke from Massey University, and Dave Bishop from the Porirua City Bombers club over suitable Māori designs.

“I would like to see a respect paid to our indigenous culture. I would like to see respect paid to this country,” says Flynn.

Former Diamondblack Riki Paewai backs the idea of incorporating Māori designs, “Love to see a lot of Māori influence in it obviously. It goes with the territory...there's a lot of culture in this country,” says Paewai.

Support has been received from players, coaching staff and administration, but not without some hesitation.

“That logo that we had means so much to myself, and everyone who played then. Having to change it is so devastating because it was such a great logo,” says Paewai.

With consultation expected to take months, Flynn is hopeful to finalise the decision very soon. “We would certainly like to agree on it by early to mid-next year.”

The Diamondblacks are expected to wear the new logo first with the Olympic qualifiers starting next year.