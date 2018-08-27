Back-to-back Super Netball win for Noeline Taurua

Silver Ferns 'Coach in-waiting', Noeline Taurua has led her Sunshine Coast Lightning team to a back to back victory in the Suncorp Super Netball premier league across the ditch. Taurua's Lightning defeated the West Coast Fever 62-59.

It's a sign of things to come, says Netball commentator and former Silver Fern, Courtney Tairi.

“I was so happy and proud when I saw her team win and also saw Noels win. It’s a big sign to everyone here in New Zealand watching from across the Tasman to say that she really is the woman for the job and that she’s done it two years in a row now with the Lightning. Hopefully, she’ll be able to do it with the Ferns.”

Noeline Taurua has proven that Lightning can strike twice, securing a back-to-back title against the West Coast Fever in Sunday's final in Perth.

Taurua has been the favourite in the pursuit for a new Silver Ferns head coach.

Netball New Zealand has remained tight lipped so far, and promises to make an announcement before September 10th- although it is believed the announcement could be made sooner.

“Everyone’s just waiting. I think that they’re just giving her a day to just enjoy the win over there before hopefully announcing her,” Tairi said.

One factor that looms over the head of the Aussie-based coach is that she is still contracted to the Lightning until the end of the 2019 season.

However, Tairi says that the same kind of exceptions should be afforded to management staff who have the ability to put our national side back on top.