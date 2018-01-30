Topic: Netball

Australia retain Netball Quad series title

By Moana Makapelu Lee

The Silver Ferns contest for the Netball Quad Series trophy has come to an end following their loss to arch-rivals Australian Diamonds, 48-67 final score.

The result also sees the final match between England and South Africa has no bearing on the contest as Australia, who defend their title for the second year in a row, went unbeaten throughout the competition.

Shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit had a solid match with 28 goals from 30 attempts. 

Despite new combinations and changes on the court, the Silver Ferns were no match for the tough Australian side who showed momentum throughout the match.
 

Diamonds posted a quick four goals before the Silver Ferns managed to close the margins. But Australia continued to dominate leaping out with nine unanswered goals to lead 17-9 into the second spell.

Selby-Rickit held her post under the hoop, but pressure from the Australians and forced errors continued to let the Silver Ferns down. 35-22 to the Diamonds at the main break.

