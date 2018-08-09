Australia dominate NZ in day 1 of YWC

All six New Zealand youth touch teams took to the field yesterday vying for their chance to secure the top spot. at the 2018 Youth World Cup of Touch.

All six teams dominated the emerging nations, including Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Malaysia, leaving most of the newer teams with nil scores.

However, four of the six teams couldn’t take the Australian teams off their winning streak.

The U20 Women were under the pump as they faced their arch rivals in their final game of the day leaving the Aussies with a 9-3 win.

A large crowd gathered together to watch the U18 Boys take on Australia, who proved impressive on the field resulting in an 11-6 win.

Meanwhile, the two mixed teams were given a wake-up call in their final games of day one despite their effort to challenge defending champs they couldn’t manage to break their streak.

See below for the full list of results of the 2018 Day 1 YWC:

20 Womens:

NZ 7 - Singapore 0

NZ 10 - South Africa 3

NZ 3 - Australia 9

20 Mens:

NZ 18 - Singapore 3

NZ 20 - Malaysia 0

NZ 9 - South Africa 0

20 Mixed:

NZ 23 - China 0

NZ 6 - Australia 9

NZ 12 - Hong Kong 0

18 Girls:

NZ 12 - Singapore 1

NZ 21 - Malaysia 0

NZ 12 - South Africa 1

18 Boys:

NZ 11 - South Africa 5

NZ 15 - USA 2

NZ 6 - Australia 11

18 Mixed:

NZ 12 - South Africa 0

NZ 4 - Australia 7