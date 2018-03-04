Auckland's Over 50 mens defend national touch title

Auckland's Over 50 men’s touch team have defended their national title for a second year in a row defeating North Harbour in the finals in Takanini.

They might be some of the oldest athletes here but today the Over 50 men’s teams let their skills do the talking.

North Harbour Captain Darren Wilkinson says “It's just a lot of fun, you get to meet new people and that's what it's all about.”

It was a battle till the end between competition favourites Auckland and North Harbour. An unbeaten Auckland side proved why they were champions defeating North Harbour, 9-5 final score.

On the team’s win Auckland Player-Coach Jamie Laufiso says “We've done a lot of training to get to this and so we were hopeful that we were going to be in this game, we've been here before and so we're over the moon to win. For those guys it means some cold beer, it means their grandchildren and kids get to watch us and the partners and wives, which is huge to have that support from your family even at our age.”

It's one of the few sporting tournaments in New Zealand where children, parents and grandparents can compete in the same event. This week over 400 athletes took to the field for the top titles.

Laufiso says “That's how great this game is. It’s a game for all ages.”

As well as titles, athletes across the ages will also be looking for selection in the New Zealand team that will compete in the 2019 World Cup.