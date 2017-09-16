Auckland University wins gold at the Queen Lili'uoakalani race

The University of Auckland has won gold once again at the Queen Lili'uoakalani race, which is 30km in length.

Six engineering students went for Auckland University to compete in the mixed section of the race.

In the mixed section, the students from Auckland beat 17 other mixed teams. They also had a faster time, beating last year's time by 22 minutes.

"This year, we have been doing a lot more extra training and I think we were a lot more prepared for the races this year than last year," says one of the crew members.

This is one of the longest races in the world where thousands of paddlers competed.