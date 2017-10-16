Auckland rugby league volunteers recognised for unwavering support

Volunteers for the different clubs under Auckland Rugby League (ARL) were acknowledged last night at their annual Volunteers Recognition Awards in Mount Wellington.

The awards were set up five years ago to honour those who willingly give their time and support to the game and its hundreds of players across Tāmaki Makaurau.

ARL Life members Richard Bolton, Taffy Tewheoro, Evelyn Brooker, official kuia Cathy Friend QSM and Sir Peter Leitch QSM were in attendance.

Special projects manager Selwyn Pearson explained the recipients were selected by their own clubs which means their peers see them as stand-outs.

"It is always inspiring to see our volunteers come together and to be acknowledged for all their hard work," he said. “Our sport just wouldn’t function without these dedicated group of people. The support they continue to give to their clubs, the children and the sport is just wonderful.”

Award winners were presented with a certificate, an official ARL history book and a custom polo shirt.

Club Nominated Volunteer of the Year Recipients :

Bay Roskill – Una Sili

East Coast Bays – Thomas Heard

Ellerslie – Don Marginson

Glenora – Phil Moore

Hibiscus Coast – Stuart Beauvais

Howick – Denie and Maria Allen

Māngere East – Lui Tia

Manurewa – Craig Rutter

Marist – Wayne and Annie Johnson/ the Laiman family

Mt Albert – Bevan Thomas

Mount Wellington – Brendon Toopi

New Lynn – Bob O’Brien

Northcote – Shayne Lipsham

Ōtara – Nedaleen Taylor and Jim Doolan

Pakuranga – Hillary Skelton

Papakura – Phil Pauro

Papatoetoe – Sally Ponting

Pukekohe – Eva Tautari

Richmond – Kyla Kaiser-Day

Tuakau – Hera Ruka

Waiuku – Hayden Rehua

Waitematā – Emma Tobia

More information on the awards night can be found on the Auckland Rugby League website.