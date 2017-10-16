Auckland rugby league volunteers recognised for unwavering support

Volunteers for the different clubs under Auckland Rugby League (ARL) were acknowledged last night at their annual Volunteers Recognition Awards in Mount Wellington.
The awards were set up five years ago to honour those who willingly give their time and support to the game and its hundreds of players across Tāmaki Makaurau.
ARL Life members Richard Bolton, Taffy Tewheoro, Evelyn Brooker, official kuia Cathy Friend QSM and Sir Peter Leitch QSM were in attendance.
Special projects manager Selwyn Pearson explained the recipients were selected by their own clubs which means their peers see them as stand-outs.
"It is always inspiring to see our volunteers come together and to be acknowledged for all their hard work," he said. “Our sport just wouldn’t function without these dedicated group of people. The support they continue to give to their clubs, the children and the sport is just wonderful.”
Award winners were presented with a certificate, an official ARL history book and a custom polo shirt.
Club Nominated Volunteer of the Year Recipients:
Bay Roskill – Una Sili
East Coast Bays – Thomas Heard
Ellerslie – Don Marginson
Glenora – Phil Moore
Hibiscus Coast – Stuart Beauvais
Howick – Denie and Maria Allen
Māngere East – Lui Tia
Manurewa – Craig Rutter
Marist – Wayne and Annie Johnson/ the Laiman family
Mt Albert – Bevan Thomas
Mount Wellington – Brendon Toopi
New Lynn – Bob O’Brien
Northcote – Shayne Lipsham
Ōtara – Nedaleen Taylor and Jim Doolan
Pakuranga – Hillary Skelton
Papakura – Phil Pauro
Papatoetoe – Sally Ponting
Pukekohe – Eva Tautari
Richmond – Kyla Kaiser-Day
Tuakau – Hera Ruka
Waiuku – Hayden Rehua
Waitematā – Emma Tobia
More information on the awards night can be found on the Auckland Rugby League website.