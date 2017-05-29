Athletes race to raise funds for the disabled at Halberg Tri Challenge

Athletes big and small took to their marks for a good cause at the third annual Halberg Tri Challenge at Auckland's Spark Arena, a charity sports race helping physically disabled New Zealanders experience sport and recreation.

Halberg Lead Advisor Maia Lewis says "for us it's about just normalising anything that anyone else does and so they have the opportunity as well."

The event sees teams of three complete a 20-minutee session in either the row, cycle or run with all moneys raised going towards the Foundation's work connecting physically disabled youth to sport and recreation opportunities.

13-year-old Matakorama Waipouri has cerebral palsy. She has been competing every year in the competition since its inception and has big dreams to become a Paralympic kayaker.

Matakorama believes with Halberg’s help she will get there. "Be brave, be confident, be anything, just don't let anybody bring you down and just be yourself and take a risk."