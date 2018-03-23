Arm wrestlers put Gisborne on the international map

A team of arm wrestlers hailing from Gisborne have stamped their mark on the international arm wrestling scene.

Three members from the Lock N Drop team medaled at the Arnold Classic Armwrestling Challenge, two of them sisters.

Ngareta Barbarich bought home two silvers while younger sister Tracey come home with two bronzes.

"My goal is to get a better medal at the Oceania champs," says Tracy, "Gold- definitely aiming for the top".

Both hailing from Te Aitanga a Mahaki, they went into the Arnold Classic as champions- Ngareta the New Zealand right arm champion and Tracy as the New Zealand left arm champion.

With only a handful of women competing in New Zealand, they train with Lock N Drop- founded by John Leach, who also came home with a silver in the 95kg.

"It was pretty exciting, something different for me, the whole atmosphere was out the gate," says Leach.

Lock N Drop was established in 2016 and now numbers have doubled and they're encouraging more to give the sport a go.

