Ardie Savea inspired by "Wairua" Viral star

All Blacks flanker Ardie Savea believes Rieko Ioane is ready for this weekend’s clash against the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park. The team has also drawn on inspiration from internet star William "Wairua" Cribb.

Image - William Waiirua / instagram

The Openside Flanker is happy with the decision to start Rieko Ioane despite his brother being left out of the squad.

Savea says, "Watching him train, he's looking sharp. He would probably be a little bit nervous, but trusting him, he'll go out and do some freakish stuff."

Many High School rugby players turned out to Shed 10 on Auckland’s Queens Wharf, as part of an All Blacks promotion. MC Cribb, who is responsible for the Wairua movement going viral, not only inspired the future stars, but also the present stars.

"He's giving us his morale, and his wairua. It's pretty awesome to see him out here having a bit of fun with some College kids and us boys. It's good to see him, [I] met him for the first time, [and] he's a good dude," says Savea.

Cribb (Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāpuhi) says, "Man, I'm just praying the boys can bring it through. We've got to give the all we can give yeah. The Wairua."

Winning two games in a row the Lions have gained momentum leading into the match. The Hurricanes star well aware of the threat from the Northern Hemisphere side.

“They're obviously starting to find some form. You know, for us, we've just got to try and worry about ourselves and try and play to our tempo.”

With only the Samoa game as preparation, they (All Blacks) need to find their feet quickly, otherwise, it will be a long night at Eden Park.