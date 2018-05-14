Aotearoa to host 8th International Working Group on Women in Sport

New Zealand will host the 8th IWG World Conference on Women and Sport, likely to be in Auckland with more than 800 delegates from all over the world expected to attend the conference in 2022.

Women in Sports Aotearoa board member - Kirikaiahi Mahutariki says, "NZ has won the bid to host the IWG secretariat, for the next four years, an international organisation to advocate for and support all women in sport. Initially, a steering committee was set up consisting of five groups to pull the bid together: the Women in Sport Aotearoa board, Sport NZ, the NZ Olympic Committee, ATEED and NZ Tourism."

New Zealand’s success has been announced by Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson and Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter. It reflects New Zealand’s strong commitment to gender equality and will see the sport sector playing an important role both in New Zealand and Internationally to lead positive change for women and girls.

Mahutariki added, "Some of us from the board of Women in Sport Aotearoa, as well as Kereyn Smith of the NZ Olympic Committee, are going to the IWG global conference in Botswana to represent New Zealand."

Tomorrow morning the Te Arawa, Mataatua, Tongareva, and Tahiti descendant, Mahutariki fly's to Gaborone, Botswana to attend the 7th IWG World Conference from the 17th to the 20th of May. Women in Sport Aotearoa will be the lead delivery agent in New Zealand and will be responsible for meeting the IWG’s vision of ‘a sustainable sporting culture based on gender equality'.

"They will be announcing at the conference that New Zealand will be charged with this role for the next four years. Following that, we will be presenting NZ to the world, and talking about some of the positives for NZ and the key themes we have put in place to roll out over the next four years."

Former Black Fern and founder of The Wonderful Group, Melodie Robinson from Ngāi Tahu will also be joining the board on Wednesday, as guest speaker at the conference.

