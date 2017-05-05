Anzac Test – Kiwis looking to make a comeback

It's a big night for international rugby league, with the Kiwi team taking on the Kangaroos in the annual Anzac test match tonight in Canberra. Coach David Kidwell has named the strongest side with many of the Warriors' backbone making up the squad.

It's an impressive New Zealand team when you have Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Isaac Luke as the backbone.

Kidwell told the media today, “Their leadership is of a high standard. The energy that they bring. In this short week, we've had to come together really tight and really fast and prepare well."

The Kiwis will need to be at their best to win as the Australians have won 15 games out of 17. Their forwards will need to shut-down Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

Kiwis Captain Jessie Bromwich says, “Obviously we just to keep it fairly simple. We've had a short turn around, me boys have played, this will be their 3rd game in eleven days so we've just got to keep it simple."

Tonight's game is also about redemption for prop Russell Packer who was sent to prison three years ago for an assault. Since his selection, Packer has also received support from many people including family and past players.

Kidwell says, “To hear some of his stories that he went over when he was inside is pretty humbling.”

Former Kiwi Sione Faumuina says, “To see him be selected after six years being out of the Kiwis and what he went through is a testament to his character.”

New Zealand Rugby League has come under criticism from Australian media for not doing enough to promote the game.

For Kidwell it’s about aiming for a high standard, “We want international football to be at the pinnacle. We'll do our part, but the past we can do is to have a great game.”

The last time New Zealand beat Australia was in 2015 in Brisbane. This is the best opportunity for the Kiwis to win again against the Kangaroos.