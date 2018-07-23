ANZ Premiership heating up

The ANZ Premiership is heating up in Round 12 as teams contend for the coveted finals spots.

Closing down Super Sunday with a bang, the Southern Steel literally came out of the darkness when a light fault rendered the Pulman Arena pitch black, taking out the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic 75-58.

Defending champions the Southern Steel continued the season-long strong form that currently has them sitting pretty at second place on the ANZ Premiership table.

Dominating on attack and capitalising on turnover opportunities throughout the game, the Steel looked even more formidable with their their latest performance and an already assured finals spot.

It was a different story, however, for competition favourites and table-toppers Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, who lost their game to the third place Silvermoon Tactix.

With the finals round looming, the Tactix’s latest performance has certainly given them every chance of playing off in the finals round.

It was the sheer experience of defensive duo, Temalisi Fakahokotau and Jane Watson that jilted the Pulse's shooters and inspired their team to take the lead.

A quick switch-up between Tiana Metuarau and Ameliaranne Ekenasio at the second quarter brought a bit more life back to the Pulse side, but the intensity of the Tactix defensive team ultimately kept the southerners on top.

The Tactix won 44-39 while the Pulse look to get back on track when they take on the Northern Mystics tonight at the Pulman Arena.