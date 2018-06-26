ANZ Netball Round 8 - Pulse beat Stars

A dominant first half from the Central Pulse created too tough a mountain to climb for the Northern Stars in Porirua, as the home side won 66-50 in round 8 ANZ Premiership action.

Last night was the first time the two sides have played each other this ANZ Premiership season.

It was another game and another win for the table-topping Pulse.

On the losing side, Maia Wilson continued her strong shooting form in the competition, converting 41 from 42 attempts for a 98% success rate for the Northern Stars side, a feat that was celebrated by her captain Grace Kara.

“She’s a strong option at the back there, the Pulse know that too, she’s been so strong for us and it’s worked in our favour,” says Kara.

The Pulse increased their lead early in the second quarter which prompted the Stars coaching staff to make changes to their side of the court.

Ellen Halpenny came on for Paula Griffin at goal attack and later Anna Thompson was brought on at centre for Holly Fowler.

However, the Pulse midcourt ramped up to close the half and extended their lead 37-23 at half time.

Following the main break a completely different Stars outfit showed up in the third quarter, but that didn't stop the Pulse, who continued to dominate the game.

The Pulse found their range once again in the fourth quarter to win by sixteen goals.

Next up for the Northern Stars is the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic at Pulman Arena, Takanini on Wednesday 4th July.