All Whites closer to World Cup qualifiers

The All Whites are a step closer to qualifying for the FIFA 2018 World Cup after beating Fiji 2 - 0 in their away match at Churchill Park. The win means they only need to tie the second match in Wellington on Tuesday.

This is the strongest team that Coach Anthony Hudson was able to name, including three Māori players Alex Rufer, who is the son of Ngāti Porou All White Shane Rufer, Tamati Williams and Clayton Lewis from Auckland FC.

New Zealand were out to impose themselves on a lowly ranked Fiji

Despite not scoring in the first half, New Zealand dominated the game through patience, control and solid defence to be 0-0 at halftime.

New Zealand would have to wait until the second half before opening the score courtesy of a penalty goal from Chris Wood

NZ continued to dominate Fiji thanks to a blunder from Fiji's Goal Keeper Benaminio Mateinaaqara

In the end New Zealand were too good for Fiji and now head to Wellington for the second match on Tuesday.