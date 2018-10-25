All Blacks team named for Tokyo Test against Wallabies

In the All Blacks squad naming today, Sonny Bill William looks forward to his 50th Test, while Damian McKenzie has made the starting line-up at fullback.

New Zealand will face Australia at Nissan Stadium, Yokohama in Japan this Saturday.

The matchday 23 is as follows (with Test caps in brackets):



1. Joe Moody (36)

2. Codie Taylor (38)

3. Owen Franks (103)

4. Samuel Whitelock (105)

5. Scott Barrett (25)

6. Liam Squire (20)

7. Ardie Savea (31)

8. Kieran Read – captain (114)

9. TJ Perenara (51)

10. Beauden Barrett (69)

11. Rieko Ioane (20)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (49)

13. Ryan Crotty (41)

14. Ben Smith (73)

15. Damian McKenzie (19)



16. Nathan Harris (18)

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe (9)

18. Nepo Laulala (13)

19. Brodie Retallick (71)

20. Matt Todd (14)

21. Aaron Smith (79)

22. Richie Mo’unga (4)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (30)

Key players have returned from injury including Joe Moody, Nepo Laulala and Liam Squire.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said, "We’ll be up against a good Australian team and they’ll be desperate to win, but so are we. We know that they’ll come with a lot of passion and physicality, but our focus this week has been about us and what we want to bring — intensity, skill and a triple threat game."



“Being well prepared, clear in our roles and excited about the opportunity in playing this one-off Test against Australia in Japan, will be a good start in achieving a quality performance.”