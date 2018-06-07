All Blacks Smith shares match rituals, haka and selection ahead of French Test

All Blacks Aaron Smith is set to make his 72nd cap this weekend against the French at Eden Park in Auckland. All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has again given the veteran halfback the nod, ahead of TJ Perenara. Smith's selection is a reflection of their confidence in the 29-year-old. The in-form halfback from Ngāti Kahungunu talks about match-week rituals, performing the haka and producing his own personal best when pulling on the All Black jersey.

The third most experienced All Black - named, still gets excited to be playing for New Zealand.

Aaron Smith says, “I remember my first game and to be at 71- Caps it’s just blown me away. They say time fly’s when you are having fun and I am just blown away by it. Seeing the new guys and the energy around it and the nerves makes you feel like, I’ve been through that and I can help them.”

He's considered by many as a perfectionist that leads from the front working alongside fellow halfbacks TJ Perenara and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

“Thinking of TJ Perenara, we are two different dynamics and it works very well. If he starts I come on and calm it down a bit or speed it. And if he comes on he’s such an explosive player and such a brainy guy, he can read situations as well,” said Smith.

Smith will take time out this week to focus on personal rituals that have worked for him since his debut against Ireland in 2012.

“When I get to the ground I always touch the ground when I run out, I ground myself with it and grab a bit of dirt and just feel blessed to be there.” His ritual is butting on his boots, “Left sock right sock, left boot and then right boot, I don’t know when that started but one time I got injured really badly, I remember putting on my right sock and right boot first.”

The proud Ngāti Kahungunu descent continues to also lend a hand with leading the Haka when called upon.

“TJ Perenara will select it – Haka, and will selects who will be the Kaea (Leader) that week, it usually goes captain at the front and it’s usually on tests on the way back (formation of lines). On the wider sides are the better people who like to haka and they are at the back. The front of the Niho – Niho Taniwha, are all the other boys and captain you just don’t go wherever, when you are coming from the Anthem you already know where to go and stand, you just don’t roll up the front.”

The All Blacks will hold their final training session - Captains Run, tomorrow at Eden Park ahead of the match on Saturday