All Blacks selectors announce squad for Pasifika & Lions Tests

The All Blacks selectors have just announced their 33-man squad who are set to face Samoan in the Pasifika Challenge Test and three Tests against the British & Irish Lions in the DHL New Zealand Lions Series.

Forwards :

Hookers

Dane Coles (Wellington, 49)

Codie Taylor (Canterbury, 15)

Nathan Harris (Bay of Plenty, 4)

Props

Wyatt Crockett (Canterbury, 58)

Charlie Faumuina (Auckland, 46)

Owen Franks (Canterbury, 90)

Joe Moody (Canterbury, 24)

Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Auckland, 4)

Locks

Scott Barrett (Taranaki, 4)

Brodie Retallick (Hawke's Bay, 60)

Luke Romano (Canterbury, 26)

Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury, 84)

Loose Forwards

Sam Cane (Bay of Plenty, 40)

Jerome Kaino (Auckland, 74)

Kieran Read, captain (Counties Manukau, 97)

Ardie Savea (Wellington, 12)

Liam Squire (Tasman, 8)

Backs :

Halfbacks

Tawera Kerr-Barlow (Waikato, 25)

TJ Perenara (Wellington, 29)

Aaron Smith (Manawatu, 58)



First five-eighths

Beauden Barrett (Taranaki, 49)

Aaron Cruden (Manawatu, 47)

Lima Sopoaga (Southland, 6)



Midfielders

Ryan Crotty (Canterbury, 26)

Ngani Laumape (Manawatu, uncapped)

Anton Leinert-Brown (Waikato, 9)

Sonny Bill Williams (Counties Manukau, 33)



Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (Taranaki, uncapped)

Israel Dagg (Hawke's Bay, 61)

Rieko Ioane (Auckland, 2)

Waisake Naholo (Taranaki, 12)

Julian Savea (Wellington, 52)

Ben Smith (Otago, 60)

The following five players have also been named as injury cover:

Jack Goodhue, Liam Coltman, Matt Todd, Vaea Fifita and Akira Ioane.