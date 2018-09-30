All Blacks secure championship in Buenos Aires

After their loss to the Springboks two weeks ago, the All Blacks traveled to Argentina aiming to get their campaign back on track. A 35-17 victory over Argentina this morning ensured the All Blacks a 6th Championship.

Despite the scoreline, the Pumas didn't make it easy for the World Champions in Buenos Aires. Stand-in All Black captain Samuel Whitelock told Sky Sport, "We saw it in Nelson too, they didn't allow us to run away with the game. They come back in that middle part and you know they got some really good athletes and they're really hard to stop."

Before kick-off there was a reshuffle in the forward pack when Luke Whitelock came down with an illness. Ardie Savea took his place in the starting team, and that saw Ngāti Whakaue-Tuhourangi's Jackson Hemopo take a spot on the bench. The disruptions didn't seem to affect the New Zealanders too much, the game effectively over before halftime.

A well-worked set piece move off a lineout saw right winger Waisake Naholo create a gap in the midfield, and space on the left wing for Ben Smith to put Rieko Ioane in the corner.

10 minutes later Naholo was over for a try, before Ioane picked up a ball that had squirted out of a ruck after hooker Codie Taylor had been pushed over by an Argentinian player. All three tries were converted by Beauden Barrett, who had a much better night off the kicking tee than in Wellington two weeks ago.

Although the All Blacks scored 5 tries to 2, it was the Pumas who dominated much of the possession and territory. In the end they just could not execute effectively.

After repeated infringements in the All Blacks danger zone, Sonny Bill Williams was sin-binned by referee Mathieu Raynal shortly before halftime. But the Puma's couldn't take advantage. In the second half, again hot on attack the All Blacks were penalised in their own 22m, Puma's first-five Nicolas Sanchez tried to catch the ABs napping with a quick cross-kick for his winger who was unmarked on the left touchline, however the kick only made it as far as Waisake Naholo, who was standing 20m infield.

The Puma's, however, did get back into the game after an hour, reserve halfback Tomas Cubelli told Sky Sport after the match his team weren't the same team they have been all year, but brought "the ball of energy" in the second, before conceding his team "have a lot of things to work [on] for the next game against the Wallabies."

With the Rugby Championship secured for another season, the All Blacks now head to Pretoria, South Africa next week where they will be seeking to avenge their loss to the Springboks.



