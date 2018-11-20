All Blacks reel from shock loss: ‘the boys are still hurting’

Two days clearly isn’t long enough to get over another loss to Ireland, as was painfully evident at the All Blacks media session in Rome today.

Hooker Dane Coles and flanker Ardie Savea fronted the press, with Coles typically honest about the mood in the camp.

“The boys are hurting, that’s understandable. We didn’t get the result and full credit to Ireland, but it’s about using that emotion and that hurt for this week.” he said.

Savea said the All Blacks will learn from the 16-9 loss on Saturday night in Dublin, the first time the All Blacks have ever gone down to Ireland on their home turf.

“We always take learnings from the past game. It’s just about sitting there and moving forward.”

The All Blacks will play an Italian side this weekend who lost 26-7 to the Wallabies over the weekend.

Though they did manage to frustrate the Australians, this will be a big ask for them considering they are missing their captain and most influential player, Sergio Parisse. The 134-test number eight is out injured for the remainder of the season.