All Blacks name unchanged line-up for second test

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane won't mind the extra attention paid to him by the French side at this weekend's second test.



This week the All Blacks were accused of dirty play following a collision with France wing Remy Grosso.

Sam Cane and prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi were at the center of the incident that left Grosso with a double fracture to his sinus and eyebrow.

Cane was penalised for the incident, but not yellow-carded and says it's down to the fluid nature of the game.

Speaking in Wellington ahead of the game, Cane says "We're always focused on tackling low."

He acknowledged however that with the speed of the game, "These things can get slightly wrong, it's never anybody's intention to go out and cause any serious damage."

Despite the controversy, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen today named both Cane and Tu'ungafasi in an unchanged lineup.

Prop Owen Franks, and captain Sam Whitelock have both edged a little closer to 100 test caps.

The team is, with number of test caps in brackets:

1. Joe Moody (32)

2. Codie Taylor (30)

3. Owen Franks (96)

4. Samuel Whitelock (97) - captain

5. Scott Barrett (17)

6. Liam Squire (16)

7. Sam Cane (54)

8. Luke Whitelock (3)

9. Aaron Smith (72)

10. Beauden Barrett (63)

11. Rieko Ioane (14)

12. Ryan Crotty (33)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (23)

14. Ben Smith (65)

15. Jordie Barrett (3)

16. Nathan Harris (12)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (1)

18. Ofa Tuungafasi (15)

19. Vaea Fifita (6)

20. Ardie Savea (23)

21. TJ Perenara (43)

22. Damian McKenzie (13)

23. Ngani Laumape (5)