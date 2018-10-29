All Blacks an eye opener for Māori All Blacks coach

Last night the Māori All Blacks left for Chicago looking to make an impression in the international stage. Head coach Clayton McMillan is looking to continue their winning streak this year.

“It’s the pinnacle of being Māori and to have that responsibility to lead and guide this team [so] the mana is upheld. That we continue to build on a magnificent legacy that has been laid for us is hugely important to me,” says McMillan.

Players in the squad got the chance to reconnect with their Māori roots, spending a few nights at Maungatapu Marae in Tauranga Moana.

The marae experience was a chance to build cohesion on and off the field.

“There’s always challenges, but certainly a lot of confidence and we are well-prepared to come the USA game we will be in a position to put our best foot forward.”

McMillan had the opportunity to spend time with the All Blacks for the 2018 Steinlager Series against France in June of this year.

The chance was an eye opener for the end of year tour of the USA.

“The conversations are ongoing in the lead up to the selection of the side. Steve [Hansen} and the All Blacks team management are busy people. My communication is generally though Ian Foster and he kept me well [informed] of what they are thinking,” says McMillan.

“I was fully immersed in their camp in the lead up to the first test against France in June.”