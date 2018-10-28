All Black white wash in final Bledisloe Cup game.

In Yokohama, Japan the All Blacks have secured a Bledisloe Cup whitewash after beating the Wallabies 37-20.

Even though they already had the Bledisloe Cup locked up, the All Blacks were still looking to win.

Liam Squire got the scoring underway early. The All Blacks ran in 5 tries. Some were pure brilliance.

Australia closed the gap briefly, but the All Blacks were too good, pushing the margin out yet again.

Coach Steve Hansen took the opportunity to give some of his players who have been on the sideline a much-needed run.

The All Blacks play Japan in Tokyo next week. They then head off to England.

In a post-match game interview with Liam squire told Sky Sport's, "Our goal was to get three nil and you know really secure - you know we got the Bledisloe but really secure that three nil. And the boys are excited about that challenge and it sort of showed out there tonight. The legs and the body definitely felt it out there, but it was good to get those minutes under the belt and keep going forward."

Head Coach Steve Hansen told Sky Sports about giving the bench some quality time on the field, "Some of them are short of a run. You can tell that like big Brods after 10 minutes he had an extra bag he was carrying a few bits and pieces around, and Neps was the same, but we knew that and the only way we were going to fix that is through training and through playing."

