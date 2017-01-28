All Black Sevens remind former coach Tietjens of their class

Day one of the HSBC Sevens World Series tournament in Wellington, and the All Blacks Sevens team kicked off their campaign against former coach Gordon Tietjens, and his new Samoan team.

NZ opened the match with quick tries to Captain Scott Curry and Sherwin Stowers.

Curry ran in with another try to push the All Blacks Sevens out to a 21-nil lead.

The second half arrived and finally Samoa started coming back with Alamanda Motuga scoring his team's only try.

Tietjens will now have to wait for another day to beat his former team. The All Blacks Sevens team winning 33-7.

Rocky Kahn - All Black Sevens says, "Every team's pretty tough in this competition now. We just got to make sure we come in with the right mind-set and hopefully we do well in the game."

In other action from today, the USA upset France with a 21-all draw. South Africa were too good for Japan and Fiji beat Australia after trailing in the match.