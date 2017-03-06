All Black Sevens eliminated by Fiji in Vegas

The All Blacks Sevens team have been knocked out of the World Sevens series tournament 19 - 14 by Fiji in Las Vegas. The Fijians were trailing 14 – 5 at halftime before they came back to blitz the kiwis.

The Fijians conceded a penalty try and a yellow card first up after Kailione Naisoko was deemed to have illegally tackled Iopu Iopu-Aso around the head, and preventing a try being scored.

Another try to Te Arawa back Isaac Te Tamaki put New Zealand up by 14 points before Fiji struck on the stroke of halftime.

The second half completely belonged to the Olympic champions as they scored two more tries to Joeli Lulumailagi and Masivesi Dakuwaqa.

A late surge on the full-time whistle by New Zealand was in vain as the island nation did enough to hold out DJ Forbes’ men.

The All Blacks Sevens will now face the USA in the playoff for Bronze this afternoon.