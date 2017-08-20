All Black great Sir Colin Meads has passed away

All Black great Sir Colin Meads passed away peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital this morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was 81.



His wife, Verna, Lady Meads and the couple’s five children wish to express their sincere gratitude for the care and support the family has received in the past 12 months since Sir Colin’s diagnosis.



“Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Te Kuiti Medical Centre, particularly doctors David McLean and Keith Buswell, and to the nursing staff at Te Kuiti Hospital for their superb care of Colin.



“To our friends, thank you for your love and care. The visits and phone calls were enjoyed by Colin and appreciated by us all.



“To those throughout the country who sent Colin best wishes, we thank you for your kindness.”



His youngest daughter Shelley Mitchell says, “Dad led a full life. He loved being an All Black and he loved his family dearly. We will miss him terribly.”



Sir Colin is survived by Verna, their children Karen, Kelvin, Rhonda, Glynn and Shelley, their 14 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



The Meads family has requested privacy at this time and they have asked media to respect this.