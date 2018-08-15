Adams set to open community park in Palmerston North

Oklahoma NBA Superstar, Steven Adams, will be opening a new basketball court and play area in one of Palmerston North’s toughest neighborhoods on Saturday 18 August.

The children of the Awapuni community requested for a safe place to play at with a basketball court and the local community groups rallied together and managed to raise two hundred and eighty thousand dollars within a year. for this project

The park is decked out in OKC colours, navy blue, light blue, white, yellow and orange, with an Urban Mural on the court that was painted by a former Awapuni resident and international artist, Askew One.

There will be two carved pou at the entrance of the park that was carved by Glenn Hauraki. These pou are designed to welcome tamariki and whānau and symbolises strength, new growth, and determination.

Adams is in Palmerston North for the Steve Adams Camp on Sunday, August 19 and is set to open the court and play area on Saturday 18 August at 10 am at Raleigh Street Reserve Part in Awapuni.