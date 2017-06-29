ABs named ahead of second Test match against Lions

The All Blacks team to play the second Test match against the British and Irish Lions at Westpac Stadium in Wellington this weekend has been named.

New All Black Ngani Laumape is being rewarded for his standout performance for the Hurricanes on Tuesday night, coming into the match day at 23.

The match day squad sees two expected changes through injury. Winger Waisake Naholo has been named on the right wing with Israel Dagg moving to fullback.



All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen says, "Whilst it's disappointing to lose both Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty, it creates an opportunity for others. 'Izzy' (Israel Dagg) is a world-class back three player, as is Anton in the midfield, and both Waisake and Ngani are coming into the Test side following outstanding performances against the Lions for their respective Super franchises.

We're aware the British and Irish Lions have their backs to the wall and will chuck everything at us to keep themselves alive in the Series. They are a quality side who we respect immensely.

In reality, last week's Test could've gone either way had they taken more of their chances. Our job will be to make sure that we shut down their counter-attack better than we did last weekend and at the same time, win the critical moments across the 80 minutes. As always, it'll start with the battle of the tight five."

The starting line-up includes;

1. Joe Moody (26)

2. Codie Taylor (17)

3. Owen Franks (92)

4. Brodie Retallick (62)

5. Samuel Whitelock (86)

6. Jerome Kaino (79)

7. Sam Cane (42)

8. Kieran Read (98) - Captain

9. Aaron Smith (60)

10. Beauden Barrett (51)

11. Rieko Ioane (3)

12. Sonny Bill Williams (35)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (11)

14. Waisake Naholo (12)

15. Israel Dagg (63)

16. Nathan Harris (6)

17. Wyatt Crockett (60)

18. Charlie Faumuina (48)

19. Scott Barrett (6)

20. Ardie Savea (14)

21. TJ Perenara (31)

22. Aaron Cruden (48)

23. Ngani Laumape - new cap

Kick off is at 7:35pm on Saturday 1 July.