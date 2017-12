The All Black Sevens have beaten Argentina 38 to 14 this morning celebrating their first tournament victory in almost two years.

Ahead 14 to 7 at half-time, the Kiwis ran in four tries in the second half to steal the win at the World Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

It's their first win under new coach Clark Laidlaw and puts them at the top of the tournament ladder.

The team hasn't won a world series final since their victory in Vancouver, Canada in 2016.