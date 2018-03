An agreement has been reached on the Auckland waterfront venue for the America's Cup in 2021.

The expected contributions are $114m from the Crown including a $40 million host contribution, and $98.5m from Auckland Council.

The location, known as Wynyard-Hobson entails a 6,600 square metre area into the harbour at Hobson Wharf.

The signed agreement is subject to approval by the Auckland Council Governing Body, which will meet on Thursday.