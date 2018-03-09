2018 Indoor Club Nationals more popular

There's only one title that indoor netball teams from around the country are all gunning for this weekend- national champions.

More than 1000 players from around the country have migrated to Auckland to play at the 2018 New Zealand Indoor Netball National Club Championships.

"There’s under 19s, 23s, 30s, over 40s, there are around eight categories, held at two centres- here at Mt Roskill and Waitakere," says Tyrah Lauagiagi, member of Inzone Hamilton, "The u19 teams are really good, some good talent coming through,"

A competition that has been going since the 90s. This year 88 teams registered, with 12 players in every team. Numbers are increasing each year.

Inzone from Hamilton have won the Premier Mixed section for the last two years and are hoping for a third this year.

"We're here to defend the title, that's our main goal really. We are the national champs for the mixed grade, we've won it two times in a row now. [I'm} looking forward to going out there and seeing the new teams," says Tyrah Lauagiagi, who has also made the NZ team three times.

The competition runs for another two days, with finals held on Sunday.