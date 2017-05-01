20-year-old Brandon Smith named in Kiwi squad for Anzac Test

20-year-old Brandon Smith has been named in the Kiwis Rugby League team for the upcoming Anzac Test this Friday.

Proud parents of uncapped Kiwi Brandon Smith are still reeling in the news.

Brandon’s father, Shane Smith, says, “Pretty stoked, pretty stoked, it's quite a shock actually.”

It was no surprise given his track record. The 20-year-old debuted for the Kiwi Junior side last year with a standout performance.

Bradon Smith says, “That was amazing that brought me a bit teary eyed when I first found out. But still that's the under 20s Kiwis team I'm looking to push past that and play for the proper Kiwis team.”

Smith is currently a part of the Melbourne Storm wider squad and heir to Cameron Smith's sought-after No.9 jersey.

Brandon says, “There's nothing bad you can say about Cameron Smith, and for him to be my mentor it's just a dream come true.”

Shane Smith says, “Learning heaps off Cam Smith, and Cams teaching him to actually be a better person too.” Tirohia Smith adds, “The whole Melbourne Storm environment is teaching him to be a better person, a better man. He's loving it over there the culture, everything.”

Brandon Smith grew up on Waiheke and started playing at the age of three. For almost 6 years, he has been chasing the NRL dream in Australia, now he is one-step closer to his ultimate dream.

Shane Smith says, “Playing for the Kiwis is always number one. There is no other number one. You can't get a higher pinnacle than playing for your country. So the Kiwis will beat the NRL debut, everything, so the day that he runs out for the Kiwis, the first time he runs out, it'll top everything.”

The Kiwis face the Kangaroos at GIO Stadium in Canberra at 10 pm on Friday night.