20 boxers face off in Shane Cameron's first televised boxing show

20 boxers will face off in Shane Cameron's first televised and not pay-per-view boxing show at the Auckland Boxing Association. Cameron says he hopes the Indian Motorcycle Fight Night will give a platform to showcase the next generation of up-and-coming fighters.

NZPBA champion Shay Brock says, ‘It's huge, it's good that we are finally getting recognized for all of our hard work, that's the main thing. We work just as hard as all these guys that are getting all the exposure.'

The fighters came together in a final face off at Auckland’s North Shore, before hitting the ring on Thursday 25 May. It will be Brock's first fight since his career defining bout against Ray Musson this year.

'Same thing, same ring, same take, so just got to get the job done,’ says Brock.

Brock’s opponent Daniel Maxwell says he looks forward to upsetting Brock with his first loss. 'I'm looking forward to tomorrow night and putting on a good performance and coming up with the victory.’

Other fighters include New Zealand Heavyweight Junior Fa with 11 undefeated fights. Fa faces off against Australia’s Hunter Sam as the headline act. Meanwhile undefeated super welterweight Ricky Murphy also makes a come-back to the ring after recovering a broken hand.

Cameron says, 'I know there is a lot of talent coming through and young fighters coming through in NZ, but they don't really get showcased on TV cause there's only one player in the market, Duco.'

After hanging up his boxing gloves in 2013, ‘The Mountain’ Cameron has been promoting local shows. The Indian Motorcycle Fight Night will see three televised shows a year for local talent to gain exposure.

Line up:

Junior Fa vs Hunter Sam

Ricky Murphy vs Tomas Andres Reynoso

Shay Brock vs Daniel Maxwell

Monica Tai vs Quinita Hati

Jordan Tuigamala vs Salo Ben Vui

Panuve Helu vs Sivan Hermez

Ruben Webster vs Kaino Kaino

Alistair Boyd vs Zane Hopman



Corporate Fights:

Aaron Tucker vs John Skudder

Charles Raukawa vs Shaiyan Daniel Darvish Ata

The fights kick off at 6pm.



