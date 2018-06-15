18 months hard work for two Rotorua teens

Michael Tauiliili has struggled with his weight but today he has lost over 50kgs.

“At my heaviest I was nearly 150 kilos. I was struggling a lot. Just like walking, running for two minutes was a struggle for me, breathing, going light-headed fast. I didn't want to start off lifting weights or doing all of that so, thanks to my brother, he gave me body weight exercises to do,” says Tauiliili.

Joining Tauiliili on his journey is James Scott. Both boys are year 12 at Rotorua Boys High School. To date, James has lost 23 kgs.

“[It was] things like diabetes, which has affected my family, and I could see it around my friends and family- diabetes, things like that have been affecting us for years now and I didn't want to take it into the future.”

“I struggled with bullying a lot and that led to depression by eating more and more. Following that, I used to play a lot of video games, isolate myself from society. I wasn't comfortable with my weight,” says Tauiliili.

James and Michael have been working out at Gold's Gym in Rotorua for the last 18 months.

They hope to inspire other teenage boys who are also struggling with their weight.

“To our Maori men out there, please pass it on to your friends and family; make that change- don't just let it be for one week- let it be your lifestyle,” says Scott.

Each year Men's Health week runs from June 11th-17th.

The pair say the week is an opportunity to make a change for better health.