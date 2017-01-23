14th Annual Touch Tournament for Ngāti Whātua

Ngati Whātua ki Orakei celebrated their eighth Opens Touch Tournament in Ōkahu Bay, Auckland over the weekend. Fourteen teams continue to compete in this annual iwi event with the aim of uniting the iwi over the summer.

Tournament organiser Anahera Morehu emphasises the importance of family camaraderie and unity. It's the very reason people turn up to play in the tournament.

“Basically we're here to see each other over the summer break, we have families from Orākei and the wider community of Ngāti Whātua. It's awesome,” says Morehu.

The event is unique to Ngāti Whātua with each team representing different families.

Wyllis Maihi, whose family ran this year’s event, paid tribute to his late Uncle Peter, “Each year we have a different family running the event. Our Maihi family holds the mauri of the event due to our late uncle Peter Maihi.”

Maihi (Peter) was a Ngāti Whātua stalwart who coordinated events around Auckland. But this is where his heart laid.

“He was a champion, he was most especially a champion regarding sports, exercising body and soul. so, he played here at Grammar Tech back in the day when it was Teachers Eastern.,” says Morehu

There was no shortage of fierce rivalry with plenty of competitiveness amongst the teams.

“There's a massive battle on the way. Although it is a family event, there's an air of competitiveness amongst all the teams. However, it's a happy and fun competition for the kids,” says Maihi.

The winner of the event was announced, but, paying homage to Peter Maihi was the winner at the end of the day.