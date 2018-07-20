Zero suicides the goal in new Hawke's Bay prevention plan

A Hawke's Bay suicide prevention plan has set the goal of having zero suicides in the region, a plan developed after the deaths of four Māori teenagers from Flaxmere in 2013.

"Basically our plan is to make sure that we can cover many of the areas that haven't been covered in the past. So, instead of having it more directed by clinical [work] it's more about getting communities involved to work out what those solutions look like moving forward," says Zack Makoare, CEO, Te Taitimu Trust.

Makoare helped develop the plan, which was born out of the deaths of four teenage girls in 2013 within 13 months, multiple tragedies which were the subject of a coroner's inquest.

"It bought all this pirau to the surface and it wasn't good. It made us take a look in the mirror and what we saw wasn't very nice at all but the outcome of that is- it galvanised us," says Henare O'Keefe, councilor at the Hastings District Council.

The Hawke's Bay DHB has prepared suicide prevention plans since 2015, but the updated plan will collaborate with a large number of organisations.

"The stats tell us Māori have the highest suicide rates, specifically in the males. So let's do something about it, let's get on with it and I'm hoping here in Hawke's Bay it hasn't been a talk-fest for us we're actually going to make a difference," says Makoare.

"It's not the silver bullet. It's not foolproof but as I said the best thing about it is that it's brought everyone together and it's highlighted things and now we know some of the things that are possible and some of things that we need to do moving forward," says O'Keefe.

The plan has been put in place following the coroner's recommendation.

